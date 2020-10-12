Head to Head Analysis: DermTech (DMTK) vs. The Competition

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DermTech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DermTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 265 895 1192 88 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.07%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 6.69%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -4.19 DermTech Competitors $847.25 million $39.63 million 99.38

DermTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Summary

DermTech competitors beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

