Head-To-Head Analysis: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Want Want China (NYSE:WWNTY)

Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Want Want China alerts:

This table compares Want Want China and Utz Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Want Want China $2.88 billion 3.22 $523.66 million $2.10 17.79 Utz Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.80

Want Want China has higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands. Want Want China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utz Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Want Want China has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Want Want China and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Want Want China 0 0 0 0 N/A Utz Brands 0 2 3 0 2.60

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Want Want China.

Dividends

Want Want China pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Want Want China pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Utz Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Want Want China and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Want Want China N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Summary

Utz Brands beats Want Want China on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company is also involved in the trading of food and beverages, raw materials, machineries, etc.; sale of chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufacture and sale of machineries and related services; manufacture of dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufacture and sale of packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provision of consultancy, information, and network technology services; trading of food and beverages and related activities online; processing and sale of rice and oil products; and manufacture of rice flour. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company also exports its products to North America, East Asia, the South East Asia, and Europe. Want Want China Holdings Limited was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.