Head to Head Comparison: Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) versus Embraer (OTCMKTS:ERJ)

Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Alabama Aircraft Industries has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alabama Aircraft Industries and Embraer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 3 5 1 0 1.78

Embraer has a consensus target price of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than Alabama Aircraft Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Embraer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Embraer $5.46 billion 0.16 -$322.30 million ($1.18) -4.04

Alabama Aircraft Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Profitability

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A Embraer -20.18% -13.00% -4.15%

Summary

Alabama Aircraft Industries beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company's services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment after-service solutions and support services. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

