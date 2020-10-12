Head to Head Comparison: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Systemax (NYSE:SYX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Systemax has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Systemax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -14.39 Systemax $946.90 million 0.96 $48.50 million $1.32 18.33

Systemax has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Systemax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Systemax shares are held by institutional investors. 67.0% of Systemax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Equipment Group and Systemax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45% Systemax 5.22% 31.03% 12.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alta Equipment Group and Systemax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Equipment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Systemax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Systemax.

Summary

Systemax beats Alta Equipment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and e-commerce sites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

