Head-To-Head Comparison: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) vs. Millennium Bankshares (NYSE:MBVA)

Millennium Bankshares (OTCMKTS:MBVA) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Millennium Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Millennium Bankshares and First Horizon National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon National 0 2 10 1 2.92

First Horizon National has a consensus target price of $12.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given First Horizon National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Millennium Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Millennium Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millennium Bankshares and First Horizon National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.49 $440.91 million $1.66 6.55

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Millennium Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon National has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Bankshares and First Horizon National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Horizon National 13.06% 7.45% 0.81%

Summary

First Horizon National beats Millennium Bankshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millennium Bankshares Company Profile

Millennium Bankshares Corporation operates a bank holding company for Millennium Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It accepts short-term and long-term deposits, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, fixed-rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides mortgage lending services, real estate loans, construction loans, small business lending, and one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, as well as offers various secured and unsecured consumer loans, including unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, letters of credit, and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking services that enable consumers and businesses to view accounts, make transfers, submit wire transfer requests, pay bills, and place stop payments on checks over the Internet. Millennium Bankshares Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.