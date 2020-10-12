Head to Head Contrast: CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and RADA Electronic Ind. (OTCMKTS:RADA)

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) and CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and CLST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Ind. -0.18% 0.02% 0.01% CLST N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RADA Electronic Ind. and CLST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Ind. $44.33 million 6.69 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -136.80 CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RADA Electronic Ind..

Volatility and Risk

RADA Electronic Ind. has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLST has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Ind. and CLST, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Ind. 0 0 1 0 3.00 CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A

RADA Electronic Ind. currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given RADA Electronic Ind.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Ind. is more favorable than CLST.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Ind. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CLST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RADA Electronic Ind. beats CLST on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and DRS and SAZE Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

