Head to Head Contrast: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Spectral Medical (NASDAQ:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectral Medical and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $2.17 million 37.54 -$3.66 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.13 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectral Medical and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -335.83% -363.86% -100.74% Pro-Dex 17.55% 34.17% 21.07%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also develops, produces, and markets recombinant proteins, antibodies, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies; and develops continuous renal replacement therapy, an open platform for other hemoperfusion cartridges. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.