Head to Head Review: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and indiePub Entertainment (NYSE:IPUB)

indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get indiePub Entertainment alerts:

75.4% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares indiePub Entertainment and Alteryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alteryx $417.91 million 23.37 $27.14 million $0.56 263.57

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than indiePub Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for indiePub Entertainment and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 1 5 8 0 2.50

Alteryx has a consensus target price of $146.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

indiePub Entertainment has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares indiePub Entertainment and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -5.66% 3.48% 1.10%

Summary

Alteryx beats indiePub Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indiePub Entertainment

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for indiePub Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indiePub Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.