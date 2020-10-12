Head to Head Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and Its Rivals

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 8.80% 3.97% 1.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 10.12 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 13.04

Bluegreen Vacations’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 433 972 1036 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations peers beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

