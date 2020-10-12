Head to Head Survey: Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) & Irhythm Technologies (OTCMKTS:IRTC)

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and Irhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Irhythm Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83

Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $183.11, indicating a potential downside of 29.40%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than Nephros.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62% Irhythm Technologies -28.50% -50.23% -22.26%

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Irhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 9.22 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.67 Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 34.88 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -120.08

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Irhythm Technologies beats Nephros on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

