Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.