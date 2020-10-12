Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEINY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.80. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.