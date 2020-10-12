Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

