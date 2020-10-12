Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Trading Up 5.3%

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 339,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 130,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

