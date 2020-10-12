HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

HENKY traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,958. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.