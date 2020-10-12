Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE HTGC opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Hercules Capital by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,776 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

