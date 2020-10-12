Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.
