Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

