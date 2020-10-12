HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.18.
HEXO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
