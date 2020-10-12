HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.18.

HEXO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HEXO by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

