HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 8%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,692,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,825,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $50.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

