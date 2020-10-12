Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.35 million, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,578.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 322,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 173.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 234,759 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

