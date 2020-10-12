Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,490.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 130.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.