Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of FIXX traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,825. The company has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 342.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 263.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.