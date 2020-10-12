HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.03.

HPQ stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 521,490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HP by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

