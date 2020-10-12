Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Hudson Global alerts:

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Global (HSON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.