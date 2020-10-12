Huobi BTC Price Hits $11,547.84 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $11,547.84 or 0.99949015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and $667.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00265600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01469456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00156240 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.