HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Reaches $142.07 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $142.07 million and $39.21 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.01 or 0.04862039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 141,967,129 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

