HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) were down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 19,086,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 3,030,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

