Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $346,279.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bittrex, IDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $346,279.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.83 or 0.04897878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Mercatox, DEx.top, IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

