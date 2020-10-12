HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYRE. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

