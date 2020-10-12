IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (IAC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.30.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.09. The stock had a trading volume of 775,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $116,874,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $65,506,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,113,000 after purchasing an additional 513,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,538,000 after buying an additional 414,278 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

