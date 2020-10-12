IBM (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBM. Argus upgraded shares of IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.88.

IBM opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the second quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of IBM by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

