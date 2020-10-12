IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.40.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded up $18.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.39. 469,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $424.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.