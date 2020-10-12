IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IES stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $787.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.01. IES has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $39.45.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IES by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IES by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of IES by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 55.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
