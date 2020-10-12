IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IES stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $787.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.01. IES has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

In other IES news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $99,849.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $989,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IES by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IES by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of IES by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 55.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

