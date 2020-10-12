Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Achieves $174,084.37

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 69.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Ignition has a total market cap of $174,084.37 and approximately $1,712.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,551.52 or 0.99933643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001358 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000630 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00134977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,356,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,870 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

