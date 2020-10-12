Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $206.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

