Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $86.10. 3,652,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.