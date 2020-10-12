Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMVT. Truist lifted their target price on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.27.

IMVT stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 402,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,531. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -27.39. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

