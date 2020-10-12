Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

