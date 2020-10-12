Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given Neutral Rating at CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.56.

IMO opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.96. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -3,384.62%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

