Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 718,014 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 628,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.