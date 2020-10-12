Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 350,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

