Independent Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €85.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of FME opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

