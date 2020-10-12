India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 7.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 4,182,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,802,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 176.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.