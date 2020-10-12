Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 257,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

