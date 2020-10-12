Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 48.2% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,817,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.