ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ING. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ING stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7,692.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 974,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

