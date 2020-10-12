Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.26. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

