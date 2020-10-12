Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $146.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

NYSE IIPR opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $132.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

