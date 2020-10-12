Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.30 on Friday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,647 shares of company stock worth $853,253. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inseego by 85.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 53.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

