Insider Buying: Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) Insider Acquires A$1,550,000.00 in Stock

Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) insider Bryce Crocker acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,107,142.86).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.