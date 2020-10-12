Insider Buying: Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) Insider Acquires A$1,550,000.00 in Stock

Jervois Mining Limited (ASX:JRV) insider Bryce Crocker acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,550,000.00 ($1,107,142.86).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Jervois Mining alerts:

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.